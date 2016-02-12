Helius Medical Technologies and HealthTech Connex Announce Preliminary Research Results

Supporting Objective Physiologic Improvement in Cognitive Function with Investigational PoNST Therapy in Healthy Adults and Expand Combined Research Initiative

(firmenpresse) - NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM)(TSX: HSM.S)(OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius") and HealthTech Connex Inc, (HTC) are pleased to announce, based on favorable preliminary results, the expansion of a comprehensive study to further characterize physiological changes in improved cognitive function resulting from investigational PoNS Therapy in healthy subjects.

Characterizing the brain's healing response to neurological trauma or disease is a key research goal for Helius and HTC. This shared focus resulted in HTC partnering as a clinical site for Helius' registrational study in balance disorder resulting from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) ().

In addition to the registrational study, Helius and HTC have been performing a comprehensive study in healthy adults to measure the benefit of investigational PoNS Therapy on physiological improvements associated with cognition. The study uses HTC's expertise in measuring and quantifying physiological changes in brain function.

"Based on favorable preliminary results, we have expanded the protocol to both confirm and further characterize the changes we are observing," says Helius CEO, Philippe Deschamps.

The current study builds from earlier functional brain imaging results from Helius' pilot Multiple Sclerosis study which showed increased cognitive activity in individuals receiving investigational PoNS Therapy. Functional brain imaging provides a vital means of objectively measuring improvements in brain physiology associated with neuroplasticity, which may not be detected by routine clinical testing, such as neuropsychological assessments.

Work pioneered by Dr. Ryan D'Arcy with his team at HTC (Ghosh Hajra et al. 2016), has led to the development of a novel approach to extract novel brain vital signs from brainwaves recorded from electroencephalography (EEG). The team isolated well-established brainwave markers for auditory sensation, basic attention, and cognitive processing. In this current study, researchers focused specifically on the cognitive marker, a response known as the N400, to measure PoNS specific improvements in speech processing and semantic comprehension.

Under a Health Canada and IRB approved protocol, HTC and Helius researchers have completed examination of 24 healthy volunteers, half of whom were given investigational PoNS Therapy concurrent with an existing cognitive enhancement protocol and the other half whom had only the cognitive enhancement protocol. Participants were assessed for a host of baseline measures, followed by five days of therapy and a post-evaluation period. Brain vital sign data was monitored throughout all three phases. Initial results demonstrated a consistent acceleration of learning effects in the PoNS Therapy group. Based on the promising results, along with full appreciation of the potential significance of this breakthrough, Helius and HTC have expanded the study to a larger sample of healthy individuals to confirm and further explore the potential benefits of PoNS Therapy on cognitive function.

About PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS Therapy combines the use of the device with physical therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the PoNS device. For more information, please visit .

The Toronto Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

About HealthTech Connex Inc.

HealthTech Connex, Inc. is a health technology company working to revolutionize the practice of clinical neuroscience through advanced technologies based on the highest quality science and innovation. Located in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, it is one of the first companies to emerge from the city's Innovation Boulevard, an agile partnership of health, business, higher education and government creating new health technologies to improve peoples' lives.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements").

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding ongoing or planned clinical research, expected future development timelines, regulatory approvals, business initiatives and objectives and use of proceeds from financings or other business initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure of the Company to achieve its business objectives and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including the short form prospectus filed in connection with the Offering, its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from either at or .

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

Contacts:



Helius Medical Technologies

Corporate and Investor Contact:

Brian Bapty

604-652-3950





Helius Medical Technologies

Media Contact:

Becky Kern

914-772-2310





More information:

http://www.heliusmedical.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510544

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. and HealthTech Connex

Stadt: NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease