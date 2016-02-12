Chief Science Officer Explains How Digipath Labs Enables True, Standardized Definition and Identification of Cannabis Strains

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- (OTCQB: DIGP) an independent cannabis lab testing and media firm, is pleased to provide an overview of Digipath Labs' vision for establishing classification of cannabis strains based on science and not colloquialism.

Today, most buyers of cannabis, whether retail or wholesale, make purchasing decisions that are largely dependent on the name of the strain (or "cultivar") that they are purchasing. However, there are several significant issues with this process, most notably the lack of any standardization regarding strain definition and identification. As there are no widely accepted, scientifically backed conventions for the classification of cannabis strains, buyers are left making product choice decisions that are inherently uncertain.

Dr. Cindy Orser, PhD, Chief Science Officer of Digipath, Inc., has provided the following commentary to elaborate on these issues and explain how Digipath Labs, with its robust cache of cannabis chemotypical data, is well-positioned to bring to market a solution to these largely unaddressed problems in concert of genotype stratification.

Currently, the lack of standardized naming conventions in the cannabis industry (use of acronyms, non-standard abbreviations, etc.) is making it increasingly difficult to know what is on the market and to make effective comparisons. This uncertainty is impacting many ancillary efforts, including confidence at the dispensary, and is creating a regulatory quagmire for trademarking and patenting strains (i.e. cultivars). Due to this uncertainty, knowledgeable consumers have been driven to pay premiums for authenticated flower through which desired product experiences can be consistently attained.

Most cannabis testing labs are complying with the minimum state-mandated quality assurance testing protocols combined with basic chemoprofiling of cannabis and cannabis-based products. However, Digipath Labs has gone far beyond the minimum mandate and has embarked on a robust multivariate analysis of over 4,000 chemoprofiles from flower samples evaluated in its Las Vegas laboratory.

This analysis is expected to result in the consolidation of unique flower chemoprofiles, perhaps 25 to 30 chemotypes with shared cannabinoid-to-terpene values, that will be instrumental in defining clinically relevant chemotypes masquerading under a plethora of strain names. Once the chemotypes are defined through multivariate analyses, Digipath Labs plans to select representative strains for each distinct chemotype and submit them for genotyping analysis. The genotyping data will confirm the chemotypes, and this combined dataset will finally establish standardized, genetically defined conventions for the classification of cannabis strains, translating to truth in advertising throughout the industry.

Such a dataset will have value to any medical patient or recreational consumer interested in a consistent cannabis experience. Instead of merely directing patients and consumers to various dispensaries based on the availability of strains by pseudonym, existing providers such as Leafly and WeedMaps would be able to utilize the Digipath dataset to provide patients and consumers direction based on specific, certified cultivars (as well as the various brand names used by cultivars).

This effort will parallel the establishment of cannabis phylogenetic trees, pinpointing what clinically relevant strains are being cultivated, as well as illuminating the numerous pseudonyms under which these true cultivars have been marketed, all beginning in Nevada and expanding to other markets worldwide.

-Dr. Cindy Orser, PhD



Chief Science Officer

Digipath, Inc. (DIGP) & Digipath Labs

Digipath, Inc. is an independent cannabis testing and media firm that supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing and delivers cannabis news coverage and education about the cannabis industry. Digipath's two business units are Digipath Labs and TNM News Corp. Digipath Labs is working to set the industry standard for testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure product safety and efficacy. TNM News Corp. has pioneered a cannabis-focused news network, The National Marijuana News, that delivers news, interviews, and education on all things cannabis.

For more information please visit .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events, and future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the demand for the Company's products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting DigiPath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Mr. Harrison Phillips

212-485-0284

PressRelease by

DigiPath Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 510545

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DigiPath Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease