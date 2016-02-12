New Age Beverages (nBev) To Present At LD Micro On 12/6 And Webcast Presentation For All Investors

Recently reported net revenues up 10% in the quarter on record sales for the Company, led by the Bucha Live Kombucha brand, up 40.2% Reached agreement to take over the brands of the Marley Beverage Company on October 24th adding significant scale and important entrance into Ready to Drink Coffee and Relaxation Beverage segments

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- (OTC PINK: NBEV) the Colorado-based Company that markets XingTea, Marley One Drop Coffee, Marley Mellow Mood Relaxation Drinks, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure Premium Bottled Water, and the Búcha Live Kombucha brands today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 6th at 0930 AM PST/1230 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age Beverages Corporation and Dan Epstein, Corporate Controller, Former COO and CFO of Marley Beverage Company, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors. On June 30th Búcha, Inc. acquired XingTea and New Age Beverages, and on October 24th the Company agreed to take over the commercialization of the Marley Beverage Company brand portfolio, significantly increasing the company's scale and relevance with consumers, retailers and distribution partners.

Due to significant interest expressed by investors, the New Age Beverages Corporation presentation will be webcasted for interested investors with the support of Wall Street Webcasting. The audio and visual of the presentation can be followed using the attached link (at):

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/microcap companies and will feature more than 200 presenting companies

(OTC PINK: NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, healthy functional beverage company originally founded in 2003 and re-created via the combination of XingTea®, Aspen Pure® Artesian Water, Búcha® Live Kombucha, and New Age Beverages in June 2016. In October 2016, the Company added the Marley One Drop® RTD Coffee, and Marley Mellow Mood Relaxation Drinks brands to the portfolio. The Company trades under the newly issued symbol NBEV on the OTC exchange. The Company competes in the fast growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks and Functional Waters with the Brands XingTea®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood, and Aspen Pure®. The brands are sold in 46 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct store delivery distribution systems. The company operates the websites , , , and .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, nBev undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at or visit for more information.

New Age Beverages Corporation

