Online retail sales forecast for USA is subject of new yStats.com publication

(PresseBox) - The latest publication from Germany-based yStats.com, ?USA B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020,? predicts continued growth of the online retail sales sector for the next few years. The report is a synthesis of five respected primary source forecasts.

Globally, the USA is second to China in online sales volume, and as a more mature market, has a lower growth rate than the Asian giant. However, two-thirds of Internet users in the USA purchase goods or services online, and B2C E-Commerce represents nearly 10% of total retail sales, and according to sources cited in the new yStats.com report, there is still much room for further growth of the online channel.

Mobile shopping is one of the drivers of online retail sales growth in the next few years, and M-Commerce is expected to make up about half of all E-Commerce by 2020, per the yStats.com publication. Another trend encouraged by large retailers such as Home Depot, Target and Walmart is omnichannel shopping, as they attempt to compete with online retail leader Amazon.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





