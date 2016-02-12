New Advanced Antimicrobial Stewardship Solution from Wolters Kluwer Helps Healthcare Organizations Improve Clinical Outcomes, Reduce Costs

Expanded Pharmacy OneSource Sentri7 Offering Powers High-Performing Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs to Address Growing Concerns Over Resistant Organisms

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- The Health division of (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today the release of an expanded antimicrobial stewardship offering to help healthcare organizations address alarming trends with antimicrobial resistance. The comprehensive offering is powered by the clinical surveillance solution, providing the technological foundation and expert professional consultation needed to move antimicrobial stewardship programs (ASPs) from infancy to maturity.

Antimicrobial stewardship is a global and national priority. Multidrug resistant organisms infect 2 million people annually in the U.S., resulting in 23,000 deaths and steep healthcare costs reaching as high as $34 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On the global stage, the World Health Organization currently ranks inappropriate use of antibiotics as one of the three greatest threats to human health.

Fueled by the , recent U.S. regulatory movements -- including introduced by the Joint Commission and a by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services -- are heightening expectations around the implementation of formal ASPs in hospitals and healthcare organizations. The new Sentri7 Antimicrobial Stewardship Services offering is designed to help healthcare organizations comply with new standards, and identify and prioritize action steps to deliver the clinical and cost outcomes their organizations demand.

Because early identification of potential issues is critical to achieving the best outcomes, Sentri7 provides a complete library of evidence-based accurate clinical rules that run in real-time to automate tracking, identification and reporting of potential issues. Notifications can be routed to the device of a clinician's choice, ensuring quick response to prevent adverse outcomes. Sentri7 has also expanded functionality to support days of therapy reporting, real-time antibiogram and automated antimicrobial use reporting to the National Health Safety Network (NHSN).

In tandem with a robust clinical surveillance platform, Sentri7 has introduced a comprehensive and expanded gap analysis tool to assist in garnering the program development insights needed to implement a high-performing ASP. A dynamic, multidisciplinary clinical team aids hospitals and health systems with clinical program design by providing actionable guidance and ensuring ongoing program improvement. Initial evaluations measure:

Current antimicrobial stewardship clinical practices

Staffing resources and competencies

Relevant policies and protocols

IT/Technology needs as it relates to antimicrobial stewardship

Executive ownership

"Antimicrobial resistance is receiving unprecedented attention on the national stage, and regulatory action is expected to continue mounting," said Karen Kobelski, Vice President and General Manager of Pharmacy OneSource at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. "The expanded Sentri7 antimicrobial stewardship offering, which pairs advanced clinical surveillance with professional clinical services, is designed to equip healthcare organizations with the tools and expert guidance needed to meet the evolving requirements and optimally address this growing concern."

For more information on the Sentri7 Antimicrobial Stewardship offering, please visit the Wolters Kluwer booth (# 633) at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2016 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of EUR 4.2 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and organization, visit , follow or on Twitter, like us on , follow us on , or follow WoltersKluwerComms on .

Contact:



Wolters Kluwer

Deborah Oroszlan

PressRelease by

WOLTERS KLUWER

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 510554

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WOLTERS KLUWER

Stadt: BELLEVUE, WA





Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease