Moving Day: ADP Formally Opens New Service and Implementation Location, Bringing First of 1,800 New Jobs to Norfolk, Va., to Better Serve Clients

ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez Joins Virginia, Norfolk Officials in Welcoming More Than 300 Initial Associates

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- ADP® today formally opened a new service and implementation facility in Norfolk, Va., welcoming more than 300 associates to a new signature building and heralding the start of a presence in the city that will swell to 1,800 associates.

Once fully staffed, the Norfolk facility will be one of ADP's largest such centers in the United States, attracting associates to work with clients on cloud-based services in an environment that includes a company cafeteria, a variety of associate amenities, and a tech bar for speedy support with hardware and software challenges.

ADP CEO Carlos Rodriguez joined Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and other officials in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new 288,000-square-foot building, located at 2 Commercial Place in downtown Norfolk.

"I'm delighted to welcome our Norfolk associates as the newest members of a global team dedicated to helping clients manage their workforces with the best payroll, HR and human capital management solutions available today," said Rodriguez, who also was joined by Debbie Dyson, ADP corporate vice president, Client Experience and Continuous Improvement.

At a news conference, Rodriguez also announced that ADP has joined , a state program committed to helping companies "understand, design and implement nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans."

Rodriguez said ADP already has hired 23 veterans and seven military spouses in Norfolk, part of a larger team of more than 1,000 veterans who currently work at the company. Those veterans, along with all ADP associates, are able to participate in internal community groups such as the Military Strong Business Resource Group, which draws on support from veterans, National Guard/Reservists, military spouses, parents, siblings and other supporters to provide growth and development opportunities for veterans at the company.

Veterans at ADP have come from all branches of the military and served in every major conflict since Vietnam. The company currently employs 56,700 associates globally.

"As a company, we're committed to diversity in all its forms," said Rodriguez. "Veterans, in particular, have demonstrated strong leadership skills, strong resiliency, and a wonderful ability to work as team players to get things done. Those are exactly the kinds of skills we need to continue our success."

ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management solutions that help companies build better workforces by uniting HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration. The company is a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics, and compliance expertise. ADP serves more than 650,000 clients of all types and sizes in 111 countries around the world, and pays one in six workers in the United States (26 million people) and 13 million wage-earners elsewhere.

"It has always been a top priority to ensure the Commonwealth remains competitive in meeting the needs of business and providing jobs for our residents, especially our veterans," said Haymore. "I'm proud that once again, Virginia has been able to meet the needs of a company like ADP and position Norfolk for future economic growth. Today's ribbon-cutting underscores the great work Governor McAuliffe has done, in partnership with our public and private sector partners, to build a new Virginia economy."

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander agreed.

"We are grateful that ADP, after its due diligence, agreed that Norfolk has what it needs in terms of a strong, diverse community and exceptionally skilled workers who will contribute to the company's success," said Alexander.

Associates in the new facility will focus on serving clients who are using ADP's cloud-based services and rely on the company for its expertise in payroll, HR and human capital management. People interested in applying to work at ADP in Norfolk can visit .

ADP has long been recognized as a valued employer. Recent accolades have included:

One of the "" as recognized by Working Mother® magazine.

One of the "" as recognized by Black Enterprise® magazine in partnership with the Executive Leadership Council.

One of the "" as recognized by Computerworld® magazine.

Company and civic officials were joined at the event by representatives of economic development agencies that contributed to the company's final decision: The Norfolk Economic Development Authority, the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Former Norfolk Mayor Paul Fraim also attended the event; he was an early and persistent supporter of the move to add ADP to the roster of companies doing business in Norfolk.

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce.

