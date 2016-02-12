Excalibur Joins OTCQB

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Excalibur Resources Ltd. ("Excalibur" or the "Company") (CSE: XBR)(CSE: XBR.CN)(OTCQB: EXCFF)(FRANKFURT: X9CN) is pleased to announce that the common shares of Excalibur will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace under the symbol "EXCFF" effective at the market open on December 2, 2016. Excalibur common shares also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange:

As stated in the press release on November 30th, Excalibur is in the process of completing a formal name change to Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. Once the process is complete there will be an announcement of a new OTC symbol.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, NY, operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker-dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. North American and international investors can now trade with more transparency, more liquidity, fewer restrictions, and find news, current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for EXCFF at

"The OTCQB makes it easier and more flexible for current and future shareholders, especially those who live in the U.S., to trade and access Excalibur common shares, while giving the Company access to a more expansive investment capital," states Brett Heath, President of Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd.

Excalibur Resources Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

