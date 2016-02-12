Containing Hazardous Drugs with CSTDs Focus of B. Braun Medical CE Symposium at ASHP

(firmenpresse) - BETHLEHEM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Experts will present a panel discussion on "Understand the Evidence and Requirements from USP < 800 > to the NIOSH Universal Testing Draft Protocol" at a B. Braun Medical Inc. sponsored symposium during the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 51st Midyear Clinical Meeting. The symposium for continuing education credits will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the South Pacific J North Convention Center at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Featured speakers at the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) symposium include Jay Brown, Director of Pharmacy, Novant, NC; Paul Sessink, CEO Exposure Controls, Sweden; Ian Pengelly, Analytical Chemist, HSL, UK; and Alan Wilkinson, Director Biopharma Stability Testing Laboratory, UK.

"More than 540 B. Braun customers in the U.S. use OnGuard® CSTD, designed to help protect healthcare workers and meet USP < 800 > requirements," said Joe Cleary, Group Product Director for Pharmacy Admixture at B. Braun.

"Unfortunately there's a lot of misinformation in the marketplace regarding the regulations and how to interpret evidence," he said. "Our mission is to ensure pharmacists get the facts to make objective purchasing decisions."

From Dec. 5-7, B. Braun representatives at booth #1655 will demonstrate the use of the OnGuard CSTD, and scientists from Biopharma Stability Testing Laboratory will be available to answer questions on different CSTD testing approaches.

General Chapter < 800 >, Hazardous Drugs - Handling in Healthcare Settings, published in February 2016, was developed by the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention Compounding Expert Committee to protect healthcare workers, including pharmacists, from residual exposure in healthcare settings.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit .

