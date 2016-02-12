VigiLanz Antimicrobial Stewardship Solutions Reduce Medication and Antimicrobial Expenditures, Drive Compliant Reporting at Leading Health Systems

VigiLanz will highlight its antimicrobial stewardship offerings at the ASHP 2016 Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition (Booth #1843)

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- From a $500,000 decrease in antimicrobial expenditures at a leading pediatric center to a 7% reduction in medication expenditures at a top-ranked acute care facility, antimicrobial stewardship solution delivers measurable clinical and financial value. Part of the digital healthcare intelligence firm's clinical intelligence platform, the antimicrobial stewardship software will be featured by VigiLanz (booth #1843) at the Association for Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) 2016 Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition, taking place December 4-6 in Las Vegas.

"Antimicrobial stewardship programs have emerged as powerful weapons in the battle against the deadly threats posed by inappropriate antibiotic utilization and multidrug resistant organisms, the latter of which infect 2 million people and claim 23,000 lives in the U.S. each year. The financial toll is equally high, adding $34 billion to annual healthcare costs in the U.S.," said VigiLanz Chairman and CEO Dr. David Goldsteen, MD, MBA. "VigiLanz technology increases the effectiveness of antimicrobial stewardship programs by automating patient screening and monitoring, improving outcomes through real-time drug dosing, exception-based tracking, clinical surveillance and drug interaction alerts."

There is also a regulatory impetus behind the push to implement antimicrobial stewardship within U.S. hospitals and health systems. The Joint Commission approved a new antimicrobial stewardship standard, which takes effect on January 1, 2017 and measures performance in eight areas ranging from recognition as an organizational priority to staff and patient education to data collection, analysis and reporting. A proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also includes requirements for antibiotic stewardship programs to help reduce inappropriate antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance.

The VigiLanz antimicrobial stewardship solution leverages data collected from a hospital's electronic medical record, physician order entry, laboratory and pathology systems to monitor patients in real-time for drug interactions and ineffective or inappropriate antibiotics. When potential issues are identified, alerts are triggered to enable clinical pharmacists and other members of the care team to take appropriate action.

At Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, one of the nation's top pediatric centers, utilization of VigiLanz antimicrobial stewardship solutions resulted in a $500,000 reduction in antimicrobial spending, while John Muir has reduced expenditures by $60,000. Implementation of VigiLanz generated a 7% reduction in medication spending and a 15% reduction in antimicrobial spending at yet another hospital.

In addition to the financial impact, the antimicrobial stewardship solutions that are part of VigiLanz's software-as-a-solution (SaaS) clinical intelligence platform also:

Decrease antibiotic utilization

Identify organism/antibiotics mismatch and de-escalation opportunities

Deliver complete analysis of antimicrobial use and improvements

Provide real-time antibiogram with targeted parsing for robust analysis

Automatically follow renal dosing protocols in real time

Enable national benchmarking of antibiotic utilization

Expert support is provided by VigiLanz infectious disease and stewardship specialists, and the VigiLanz Community provides access to broad insights from other users. Finally, multiple interfaces enable data collection from a wide range of devices including microbiology, surgery, radiology, pharmacy and nursing documentation, while the web-based platform allows anytime, anywhere access from any internet-enabled device.

To learn more about antimicrobial stewardship or the full clinical intelligence platform, visit VigiLanz in booth 1843 at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition.

VigiLanz Corporation () is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS health care intelligence and predictive analytics. The firm is focused on aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes and support preventive care along the entire health system continuum. The company was founded in 2001. VigiLanz supports a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to real-time inpatient and outpatient care. VigiLanz is shaping the emerging era of real-time health care by delivering enterprise intelligence technology and services that improve clinical outcomes, patient care and operational effectiveness.

VigiLanz Corporation

