SDLP - Seadrill Partners Receives Notice of Termination for the West Leo

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
London, United Kingdom, December 2, 2016 - Seadrill Partners ("SDLP" or "the
Company") has received a notice of termination from Tullow Ghana Limited
("Tullow") for the West Leo drilling contract (the "Contract") dated December
1, 2016. Tullow have purported to terminate the Contract by reason of the
alleged Force Majeure claim declared in early October 2016, which we have
disputed. Further or alternatively, Tullow has alleged that the Contract has
been discharged by frustration. We do not accept that the Contract can be
terminated or discharged as alleged and our claim in the English High Court
proceedings will be amended to reflect this.
Finally, Tullow has in the further alternative terminated the Contract for its
convenience, should it not succeed in its argument that it is entitled to
terminate the Contract for Force Majeure or Frustration. In the event of
termination for convenience, Seadrill Partners is entitled to an early
termination fee of 60% of the remaining contract backlog, subject to an upward
or downward adjustment depending on the work secured for the West Leo over the
remainder of the contract term, plus other direct costs incurred as a result of
the early termination.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are
generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about
the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its
business and the markets in which it operates. In particular, statements
regarding projected changes in the Company's cash distributions, the Company's
anticipated growth strategies and its ability to re-contract its drilling rigs
are considered forward looking statements. These statements are made based upon
management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning
future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward
looking statements include, but are not limited to the performance of the
drilling rigs in the Company's fleet; delay in payment or disputes with
customers; fluctuations in the international price of oil; changes in
governmental regulations that affect the Company or the operations of the
Company's fleet; increased competition in the offshore drilling industry; hire
rates and factors affecting supply and demand for drilling rigs; the financial
condition of the Company's existing or future customers; and general economic,
political and business conditions globally. Consequently, no forward looking
statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward looking statements,
you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's
filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No.
001-35704).
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made
or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from
time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors.
Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its
business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause
actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward
looking statement.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via GlobeNewswire
Date: 12/02/2016 - 14:45
Language: English
News-ID 510562
Character count: 4435
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Seadrill Partners LLC
Stadt: London
Number of hits: 63
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.599
|Registriert Heute:
|28
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|265
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.