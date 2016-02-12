Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) - Letter to the Shareholders. OPEC no problem for NAT.

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 2, 2016



In our Letter to Shareholders earlier this week (November 30) we emphasized that

a low oil price is good for the tanker business. We do not believe that the

recent OPEC decision can be expected to negatively impact the business of NAT.



Below is the Letter to Shareholders:



Prospects for the fourth quarter of 2016 look good, an improvement on an already

positive third quarter of 2016. A low oil price is good for the tanker

Dear shareholders,



My last shareholder letter was dated August 28, 2016, our successful capital

raise of USD 120 m was completed on September 30, and our 3Q report was dated

November 11, 2016.



During 3Q2016 we generated a cash surplus that was much higher than our cash

break even rate, which is below USD 11,000 per day per ship.



We also expect that the 4Q2016 result will be well above 3Q2016, which had a

time charter of USD 16,700 per day per ship on average for our vessels on

contracts and on short term employment. A low oil price is good for the tanker

business.



Now that we have about 75 % of the available days in 4Q2016 under our belt, we

are at about USD 20,000 per day. Our recent stock issue allowed us to contract

for three newbuildings to be delivered in 2018, increasing the fleet from 30 to

33 Suezmaxes.



The board, management and our advisors subscribed for a total of $5.3 million of

the issue. We eat our own cooking, so to speak, and our goal is the same as it

is for all shareholders: to make money on our investment. Growth has been a key

success factor of our business model. It's important for companies to grow and

Any company must grow - that is a part of capitalism. A company that does not

grow is dead. Our recent order for 3 new Suezmax ships at Samsung was concluded

at highly attractive terms. A major part of the purchase price is due on

delivery. This is a great investment, boosting NAT.



Over the years from 2004 we have grown step by step from 3 to 33 Suezmax ships.

We have already increased our fleet by 5 ships this year and will take delivery

of our 30th ship in early 2017.



Except for the three newbuildings, all these vessels were funded by existing

resources. Our objective is to increase earnings. The acquisitions have to be

accretive and increase our earnings power.

The markets for dry cargo vessels and container vessels are difficult. NAT, of

course, is not involved in these sectors. There is also now limited access to

financing, which prevents some other companies from expanding their fleets.

Having access to financing, as we do, is increasingly becoming a competitive

advantage.



We welcome all investors to become our shareholders. We are the crude tanker

company with the most shareholders in the world. Whether you are a mutual fund,

hedge fund, investment advisor or an individual investor, we value you all the

same. Our large base of shareholders has made our stock very easy to trade. We

can never have too many shareholders and our stock can never be liquid enough.



The Suezmax tanker market has recovered significantly from the time of my last

letter, as demonstrated by 4Q2016 results so far.



The low oil price is good for the tanker market and hence for NAT. The demand

for oil and its production is growing, which is positive for the transportation

of oil. The demand in the Far East is particularly strong, which makes it a

promising market for us. Finally, we do not expect that results of the US

Presidential election will affect NAT adversely.



Our strategy is to expand with a low level of debt. When we generate cash we

prefer to pay it out in dividends. We always stick to our strategy and are not

afraid to sail in the opposite direction of the rest of the industry.



We wish to have the strongest balance sheet and the lowest cash break even. I

firmly believe that this will give the highest total return to shareholders; the

best measure of profitability.



My best wishes to you for a happy new year!



Kind regards

Herbjørn Hansson

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking

statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe

harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage

companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-

looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,

strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other

statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.



The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this

cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words

"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"

"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar

expressions identify forward-looking statements.



The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various

assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,

including without limitation, our management's examination of historical

operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from

third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when

made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish

these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to

update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ

materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the

strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including

fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker

market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world

wide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including

bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels,

availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and

regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from

pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political

conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or

political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other

important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the

Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus

and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our

Contacts:

Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91



Gary J. Wolfe

Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA

Tel: +1 212 574 1223



Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP

Nordic American Tankers Limited

Web-site: www.nat.bm



Press release PDF:

