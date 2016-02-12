Bottomline Technologies Scoops Win at Prestigious Document Management Awards

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
READING, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline
Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology which
helps businesses pay and get paid, today announced its 5th consecutive win at
this year's Document Manager Awards, organised by DM Magazine.
The company's PT-X Connect document automation platform was voted the 'Email
Product of the Year'. A relatively new solution to market, which is quickly
gaining traction, PT-X Connect is playing a big part in the digital
transformation of customer communication management.
PT-X Connect securely manages the delivery, storage and presentation of
financial documents and gives accounts receivable departments insight into the
value and volume of undelivered and un-actioned invoices.
Competing against many credible providers in the industry, the Bottomline
Technologies team was honoured to receive the award.
Andy Lilley, Regional Director for Financial Document Automation at Bottomline
Technologies, said, "We are truly delighted with this win and would like to
extend our appreciation to those that voted for us. But the real winner here is
our customers. They are at the forefront of digital transformation and have made
a decision from which they will reap significant rewards."
The DM Awards is a celebrated event within the document and content management
industry, and is now considered a must-attend event on the calendar. The awards
span a range of product and project categories, with winners selected via a
combination of online voting and the opinions of an expert judging panel.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses pay and get paid. We make
complex business payments simple, secure and seamless. Businesses and banks rely
on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, effective cash management
tools, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review and state of
the art fraud detection, behavioural analytics and regulatory compliance.
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our customers through
offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Businesses around
the world depend on Bottomline solutions to help them pay and get paid,
including some of the world's largest systemic banks, private and publicly
traded companies and Insurers. Every day, we help our customers by making
complex business payments simple, secure and seamless. For more information,
visit www.bottomline.com.
Bottomline Technologies and the Bottomline Technologies logo are trademarks of
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions.
All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact for Media:
Henry Goodwin
(001) 603.501.5311
henry.goodwin(at)bottomline.com
