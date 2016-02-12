ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. TO HOST TECHNOLOGY SEMINAR

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Almere, The Netherlands

December 2, 2016



ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will

host a technical luncheon seminar in San Francisco, CA, US, on Wednesday,

December 7, 2016, the third day of the IEDM Conference.



At this technology seminar ASM will highlight the challenges and potential

solutions for achieving next generation 3D devices.



The agenda is as follows:



11:30 am Food and drinks



12:00 - 12:05 pm Ivo Raaijmakers (ASM) - Welcome and introduction



12:05 - 12:30 pm Invited speaker: Raghuveer Makala (SanDisk/WDC) - "Thin

film deposition

challenges for 3D NAND"



12:30 - 12:55 pm Invited speaker: Jorge Kittl (Samsung) - "Perspectives on

logic scaling and

implications for process requirements"



Following the presentations, there is an opportunity for open discussion and

networking until 1:15 pm.



The ASM technology seminar will take place in the Golden Gate room (25(th)

floor) at the Nikko Hotel (across from the Hilton San Francisco), San Francisco,

CA 94102. The room will open at 11:30 am for invited attendees. Interested

parties should contact Rosanne de Vries, +31 88 100 8569,

rosanne.de.vries(at)asm.com.



About ASM International



ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries

and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to

produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and

participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end

segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-

end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia.



ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

(symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in

this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that

could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-

looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions

and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the

industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions,

financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of

significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors,

litigation involving intellectual property, shareholder or other issues,

commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity,

armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in

the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no

obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to

reflect future developments or circumstances.



CONTACT



Rosanne de Vries



T: +31 88 100 8569

M:+31 651 25 2448

E: rosanne.de.vries(at)asm.com





ASMI to host technology seminar:

http://hugin.info/132090/R/2061488/773112.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ASM International NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.asm.com



PressRelease by

ASM International NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 510567

Character count: 4097

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ASM International NV

Stadt: Almere





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease