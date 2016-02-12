ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. TO HOST TECHNOLOGY SEMINAR

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Almere, The Netherlands
December 2, 2016
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that it will
host a technical luncheon seminar in San Francisco, CA, US, on Wednesday,
December 7, 2016, the third day of the IEDM Conference.
At this technology seminar ASM will highlight the challenges and potential
solutions for achieving next generation 3D devices.
The agenda is as follows:
11:30 am Food and drinks
12:00 - 12:05 pm Ivo Raaijmakers (ASM) - Welcome and introduction
12:05 - 12:30 pm Invited speaker: Raghuveer Makala (SanDisk/WDC) - "Thin
film deposition
challenges for 3D NAND"
12:30 - 12:55 pm Invited speaker: Jorge Kittl (Samsung) - "Perspectives on
logic scaling and
implications for process requirements"
Following the presentations, there is an opportunity for open discussion and
networking until 1:15 pm.
The ASM technology seminar will take place in the Golden Gate room (25(th)
floor) at the Nikko Hotel (across from the Hilton San Francisco), San Francisco,
CA 94102. The room will open at 11:30 am for invited attendees. Interested
parties should contact Rosanne de Vries, +31 88 100 8569,
rosanne.de.vries(at)asm.com.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries
and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to
produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and
participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end
segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-
end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia.
ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange
(symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in
this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-
looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions
and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the
industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions,
financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of
significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors,
litigation involving intellectual property, shareholder or other issues,
commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity,
armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in
the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no
obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to
reflect future developments or circumstances.
CONTACT
Rosanne de Vries
T: +31 88 100 8569
M:+31 651 25 2448
E: rosanne.de.vries(at)asm.com
