Wazee Digital Announces Participating in Colorado Gives Day Corporate Challenge

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- is joining Colorado's largest giving day movement by participating in the Colorado Gives Day Corporate Challenge, presented by the Denver Business Journal. The Corporate Challenge is an initiative to involve local businesses and their employees in charitable giving by donating to local nonprofits.

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. For the eighth year, Community First Foundation and FirstBank encourage Coloradans to "Give Where You Live" on Tuesday, Dec. 6, by donating to local nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org.

The Colorado Gives Day Corporate Challenge provides a specific opportunity for Colorado businesses to encourage their employees to take an active role in supporting local nonprofits. Participating businesses "challenge" employees to give with a goal of achieving 100 percent participation.

"Nonprofits are the glue that holds our society together," says Sheri Dethlefs, senior director, business affairs and secretary, Wazee Digital. "Participation in the Colorado Gives Day Corporate Challenge is a wonderful way to support these organizations and a great way to encourage a philanthropic spirit among our staff."

"We are pleased with the support we are receiving from local businesses like Wazee Digital," said Dana Rinderknecht, director of online giving, Community First Foundation. "By participating in the Corporate Challenge, they are demonstrating good corporate citizenship."

More information about the Colorado Gives Day Corporate Challenge presented by the Denver Business Journal is available by contacting Community First Foundation at +1 720 898-5900 or by visiting ColoradoGives.org.

Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We serve as a connector, partner, collaborator and resource to fuel the power of community for the greater good.

The 's mission is to connect the business community through its best-in-class, local business news and information, and its innovative marketing platforms and programs. Colorado Gives Day is a platform to connect the business community and those in need. We believe in leading in the community by example, which is why we are enthusiastic to present the Corporate Challenge.

FirstBank operates more than 120 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank is the largest locally owned banking organization in Colorado, serving more than 700,000 customers. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than $55 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, visit .

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

