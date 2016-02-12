Highland Copper Announces Debt Conversion

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HI) (the "Company") announces that, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to settle outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $494,985.75 (the "Debt") owing to Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited, a company owned as to 100% by the Chairman of the Company, by the issuance of 4,949,857 units (the "Units") having a deemed price of $0.10 per Unit. The Debt consists of operating loans advanced to the Company since August 1, 2016 together with accrued interest.

The Units have the same terms as those offered in the private placement of the Company as detailed in a news release dated November 15, 2016. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a term of 12 months.

Securities issued in settlement of the Debt will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing Copper projects on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. As of the date of this news release, the Company has approximately 184 million issued and outstanding common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'HI'.

Additional information about Highland is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR at

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

David Fennell

Executive Chairman

and Interim President and CEO

1.450.677.2455





More information:

http://www.highlandcopper.com



PressRelease by

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 16:18

Language: English

News-ID 510577

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Highland Copper Company Inc.

Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease