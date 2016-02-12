       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Highland Copper Announces Debt Conversion

ID: 510577
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HI) (the "Company") announces that, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to settle outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $494,985.75 (the "Debt") owing to Laurentian Mountains Investments Limited, a company owned as to 100% by the Chairman of the Company, by the issuance of 4,949,857 units (the "Units") having a deemed price of $0.10 per Unit. The Debt consists of operating loans advanced to the Company since August 1, 2016 together with accrued interest.

The Units have the same terms as those offered in the private placement of the Company as detailed in a news release dated November 15, 2016. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a term of 12 months.

Securities issued in settlement of the Debt will be subject to a 4 month hold period.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring and developing Copper projects on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. As of the date of this news release, the Company has approximately 184 million issued and outstanding common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'HI'.

Additional information about Highland is available on the Company's website at and on SEDAR at

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
David Fennell
Executive Chairman
and Interim President and CEO
1.450.677.2455



More information:
http://www.highlandcopper.com



Keywords (optional):

highland-copper-company-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/02/2016 - 16:18
Language: English
News-ID 510577
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Stadt: LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.599
Registriert Heute: 28
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 267


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z