IGM Financial Inc. Announces November 2016 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in November of $75.2 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $139.9 billion at October 31, 2016 and $134.8 billion at November 30, 2015. Mutual fund assets under management were $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016, compared with $133.6 billion at October 31, 2016 and $128.5 billion at November 30, 2015. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
(i)Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC).
(1) MD Financial Management ("MD") re-assigned sub-advisory responsibilities on a $1.5 billion fixed income mandate advised upon by Mackenzie.
Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $140 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group's network of Consultants located across Canada, Mackenzie Financial Corporation's network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel's network of financial planners dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.
A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.
