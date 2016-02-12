Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards to Honor Blind Institute of Technology

Non-Profit Organization Tackling High Unemployment among Blind and Visually Impaired Being Recognized for Adhering to the Ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Celebrating 'Content of Character' the (BIT) is among the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Business Awards recipients that will be honored at a luncheon on January 13, 2017 at the Marriott City Center in downtown Denver.

Every year since 1986, the local business community has come together on the Friday before the national and Colorado holiday to recognize individuals, corporations and non-profit organizations in honor of their commitment to the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as evidenced by their exemplary social responsibility.

"The Blind Institute of Technology is tremendously excited and proud to be a 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards recipient," said BIT Founder and Executive Director Mike Hess. "I feel humbled and honored to accept this prestigious award in front of Gov. John Hickenlooper, other award winners and luncheon attendees. BIT has worked tirelessly for nearly four years to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace and cultivate opportunities for those in the blind and visually impaired (BVI) community to obtain meaningful employment. Our hard work is paying off, however we have much more to accomplish."

Proceeds from the luncheon will be donated to Denver Urban Scholars (DUS), who will select and award Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarships to under-served, minority and non-traditional Colorado students. DUS partners with Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado at Denver and Community College of Denver. Each of these institutions matches the DUS funds dollar-for-dollar to double the total amount of the scholarship funds awarded.

The 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards luncheon is open to the general public. To make reservations, visit or call 720-512-9240.

Founded in 2013, the is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers solutions-based programs aimed at achieving its mission of reducing the excessively high unemployment and underemployment rate among the BVI community by preparing BIT candidates and the employers who hire them for long-term success. To learn more, visit and connect with BIT on , (at) and .

