Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Shares by a PDMR

(firmenpresse) - ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice today that Mr Maurice Mason, the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, has purchased a total of 35,000 shares in the Company at a price of GBP 0.89 per share. Mr Mason is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Mason owns 35,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.07 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Contacts:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

CFO

+44 1534 702 998





Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Maurice Mason

Investor Relations

+44 759 078 1139





WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

+44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

+44 20 7138 3204





More information:

http://www.caledoniamining.com



PressRelease by

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 16:59

Language: English

News-ID 510583

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Stadt: ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease