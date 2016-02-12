       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Shares by a PDMR

ID: 510583
(firmenpresse) - ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notice today that Mr Maurice Mason, the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, has purchased a total of 35,000 shares in the Company at a price of GBP 0.89 per share. Mr Mason is classified as a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility for the purposes of Market Abuse Regulations. Following this transaction Mr Mason owns 35,000 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.07 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company.

Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
CFO
+44 1534 702 998


Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Maurice Mason
Investor Relations
+44 759 078 1139


WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
+44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
+44 20 7138 3204



More information:
http://www.caledoniamining.com



Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS


