INFORS HT is discontinuing support for Iris and making a special offer for switching to eve®

The eve® bioprocess platform software will replace the Iris 6 / An exchange promotion and guaranteed compatibility will make the transition as easy as possible for existing Iris customers

(PresseBox) - INFORS HT began offering its eve® bioprocess platform software in September, introducing an entirely new solution for planning, managing and evaluating bioprocesses?one that takes the place of the company?s Iris 6 bioprocess control software and vastly exceeds its capabilities. INFORS HT has launched an exchange promotion to ease the transition for customers and retailers, guaranteeing compatibility with earlier generations of INFORS HT instruments and with shakers and bioreactors made by other manufacturers.

Launched in September of this year, the eve® bioprocess platform software covers among other features all functions of a SCADA-Software. Thus, Iris 6, the bioprocess software previously offered by INFORS HT becomes obsolete. Free support and updates for Iris 6 (and earlier versions) will be discontinued effective late December 2016. ?This isn?t an updated version of Iris 6?eve® is a completely new solution,? says Eric Abellan, a software product manager at INFORS HT. ?We developed eve® in order to implement a web-based software concept for integrating all workflows, devices, bioprocess expertise and big data into a single platform." For customers in research and industry, that means more than just new opportunities for efficient planning, control, monitoring and documentation for projects at any level of complexity.? The software?s user interface has also been designed to provide easy, efficient support for workflows. ?Users don?t have to program a single line, not even to create complex batch strategies?they can control and analyze bioprocesses just using soft sensors from the soft-sensor library,? says Eric. ?When we developed eve®, we wanted customers to be able to use it right away without having to go through a long integration process.?

In order to make the transition as easy as possible for existing Iris customers, the team made sure that eve® would be compatible with earlier generations of INFORS HT devices. The eve® platform is also compatible with commercially available shakers and bioreactors, regardless of manufacturer. Contact software support or go to www.infors-ht.com/eve to request declarations of compatibility.



INFORS HT is also offering an exchange promotion. Effective immediately, users who have purchased an Iris 6 license will receive a 50% rebate on the eve® Core version, including the expansion package Plan & Control.



INFORS HT is your specialist for bioreactors, shaker incubators and bioprocess software. You benefit from sophisticated systems that contribute to your success by maximizing the productivity of your cell lines or microorganisms without sacrificing reproducibility.

We offer the right solutions for your applications:

- Fermentation of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi and yeasts)

- Cell culture (mammalian cells, insect cells, plant cells and algae)

- Biofuels (biodiesel and bioethanol)

- Bioprocess integration in one software platform

- Customer-specific bioreactors and incubation shakers

- Qualification of bioreactors and incubation shakers

An eye toward solutions and personal, sustainable customer relationships

are our greatest strengths.





Company information / Profile:

INFORS HT is your specialist for bioreactors, shaker incubators and bioprocess software. You benefit from sophisticated systems that contribute to your success by maximizing the productivity of your cell lines or microorganisms without sacrificing reproducibility.

We offer the right solutions for your applications:

- Fermentation of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi and yeasts)

- Cell culture (mammalian cells, insect cells, plant cells and algae)

- Biofuels (biodiesel and bioethanol)

- Bioprocess integration in one software platform

- Customer-specific bioreactors and incubation shakers

- Qualification of bioreactors and incubation shakers

An eye toward solutions and personal, sustainable customer relationships

are our greatest strengths.





PressRelease by

INFORS HT

Date: 12/02/2016 - 17:19

Language: English

News-ID 510585

Character count: 3587

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: INFORS HT

Stadt: Bottmingen





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease