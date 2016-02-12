Government of Canada to Strengthen Environmental Research in Agriculture

(firmenpresse) - FRELIGHSBURG, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay today announced that the Government of Canada will be expanding its research efforts to better protect and manage Canada's water and soil resources, and strengthen the agriculture sector's ability to adapt to climate change by reopening the Frelighsburg Experimental Farm.
Research at Agriculture and Agri-Food's Frelighsburg Experimental Farm - a satellite site of the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Research and Development Centre will be done in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including governments, universities, growers and grower associations.
Technologies and methods developed from this research will help producers across the country continue to farm in an environmentally sustainable manner.
Quick facts
Quotes
"Science is a powerful tool for environmental action on Canadian farms. This research in Frelighsburg will help our farmers increase production to feed a growing population, while protecting our environment - a win for farmers and Canadians."
- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
"It is great that Frelighsburg Experimental Farm will once again be home to innovative research that will help the Government of Canada advance its ambitious goals to spur innovation; protect the environment, especially regarding water management; and grow the economy in the agriculture sector."
- Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi
"Innovative agricultural research here will help Quebec producers get the tools they need to ensure their prosperity and sustainability."
- Pierre Paradis, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec
Additional links
