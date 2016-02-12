Ontario Building Trades endorse approval of pipeline projects that will create jobs across country: Dillon

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- The recent announcement by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approving the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline and the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project was welcomed by the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario; an organization representing construction trades workers throughout the province.

"The opportunities that will come to workers as a result of these project approvals will help build Canada's future workforce," noted Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Council. He added that "building the pipeline infrastructure to export Canadian oil to the booming Asia-Pacific market in particular, will strengthen Canada's economic interests. Workers from Ontario will have opportunities to participate in this important economic driver, from pre-fabrication and manufacturing, to construction and corollary services spanning the entire supply chain," explained Dillon.

The approvals have sent a strong signal to the construction industry, which will begin to prepare for meeting the expected labour market needs that will arise from these projects. "It is imperative that the most highly-skilled tradespersons and bona fide contractors build these pipelines which will pass through the communities in which they live and work. Safety of the general public and workers is paramount, as is the need to ensure strong environmental protections that meet citizens' expectations, as these projects move forward," said Dillon. "Growing the workforce goes hand-in-hand with nation-building and growing the economy in an environmentally responsible way. The pipelines will provide much-needed investments in Alberta's ailing economy which has suffered from oil price shocks and wildfires in recent years. Helping fellow Albertans and underemployed and unemployed Canadians by supporting these projects is what nation-building is all about."

The pipeline projects will provide training and skills development opportunities for thousands of workers. "We must grasp the opportunity before us, to diversify the workforce as we build these projects," concluded Dillon.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents 150,000 trades workers throughout the province.

