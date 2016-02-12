New America Energy Corp. (OTC: NECA) Announces Appointment of Director of Acquisitions

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK: NECA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Title King, LLC, appoints a Director of Acquisitions.

The Company wishes to proudly announce that it has appointed Ms. Sandra Campbell as Director of Acquisitions. Ms. Campbell's role will be to focus on identifying potential acquisitions that will immediately accelerate the Company's growth.

Ms. Campbell stated: "After recently negotiating the sale of a $3.4 million commercial shopping center, I was ready for my next project. I was excited when Mr. Canouse approached me with this opportunity, as my knowledge in the pawn and real-estate industry can add tremendous value to the Company."

NECA CEO Jeffrey Canouse stated: "I'm very excited to appoint someone with Ms. Campbell's extensive experience in the Pawn industry. I believe her knowledge and connections throughout Georgia in this industry will lead to a vast array of exciting opportunities for our company as we begin propelling through the next stages of growth."

About Sandra Campbell:

Sandra K. Campbell, CEO of Galaxy Systems Inc. and a real estate broker for Realty Professionals, Inc., has over 20 years of experience in the Pawn industry as well as vast knowledge in real estate acquisitions both in and out of the pawn industry. Ms. Campbell has owned and operated a chain of Pawn stores in Georgia offering traditional Pawn and title loans. After nearly two decades of profitable operations and growth, Ms. Campbell's stores were acquired by a National Pawn and Check Cashing company in 2013. During her career of more than 30 years, she has operated many businesses including but not limited to income tax preparation, check cashing, jewelry buyer and firearms purchasing through her federal firearms licensing.

About New America Energy Corp.

Based in Atlanta, GA, through its title loan subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. The Company operates in the alternative financial services industry, providing automobile title loans to consumers who own their vehicle free and clear and need convenient and simple access to funds. Other products offered in this industry include other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders and money transfers. Consumers who use alternative financial services are often referred to as "underserved" or "underbanked" by banks and other traditional financial institutions. The Company is also exploring additional business opportunities including joint-venture partnerships and acquisitions.

Apple App Link

Google App Link

Photos of our Title Loan store can be viewed on our Twitter account at

Photos are also available on the Company Facebook account at

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements made herein regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of New America Energy Corp. are forward-looking statements that reflect numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and any of which could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our stated expectations today. Prospective investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements are never guarantees of future performance. Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements today include our limited operating history, fluctuations in our operating results, our ability to compete successfully and our ability to attract necessary capital on satisfactory terms. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated future events or changes in our future operating results.

New American Energy Corp.



Jeffery Canouse

President

Ph: 470-767-8794

Email:

PressRelease by

New America Energy Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 18:00

Language: English

News-ID 510592

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: New America Energy Corp.

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease