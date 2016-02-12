The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017: Highlighting Our Shared History!

Celebrating Montreal's rich heritage

While attending the 150Alliance meeting, the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an increase in support for the Society for the Celebrations of Montreal's 375th Anniversary. The Government of Canada will provide total funding of $8.375 million to the Society through the Canada 150 Fund for activities marking two milestones in 2017: the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 375th anniversary of Montreal. Minister Joly also unveiled one of the Society's projects, the illumination of the Biosphere on Ile Sainte-Helene.

As a result of this investment, the Society will present a series of activities, including La Balade pour la Paix / An Open-Air Museum, an exhibition of public art organized by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts; the illumination of the Biosphere, architectural work by Buckminster Fuller, which will reflect the changing seasons beginning December 11, 2016, to commemorate Expo 67; Neighbourhoods Come Alive for the 375th, a showcase of Montreal's neighbourhoods; Les Hivernales, a winter celebration offering a variety of sports and family activities; the illumination of Jacques-Cartier Bridge on July 1; and Montreal symphonique, a concert on August 19 bringing together Montreal's three symphony orchestras and several artists for the first time.

The 150th anniversary of Confederation is a time to come together to celebrate our shared values, our achievements and our place in the world. It is also an ideal opportunity for all Canadians to get involved in the life of their community, strengthen the bonds that unite them and look to our country's future with optimism.

"In 2017, Montrealers will celebrate two important milestones: the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 375th anniversary of their city. During this year, residents and visitors alike will be invited to enjoy a wide variety of activities, including the illumination of the Biosphere 50 years after Expo '67. The year 2017 promises to be a landmark one and a source of pride. Join the celebration and help make 2017 a memorable year for everyone!"

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"In 2017, Montreal will move to the rhythms of the celebrations for its 375th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation-not to mention the 50th anniversary of Expo 67. Montrealers and visitors from around the world will enjoy a multitude of activities throughout the year. I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its cooperation and support in highlighting these historic milestones in our history. I am sure that 2017 is a year that will be etched in our collective memory."

-Denis Coderre, Mayor of Montreal

"We are delighted by the Government of Canada's involvement in our official programming. The 375th anniversary of Montreal, the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 50th anniversary of Expo 67 represent an exceptional opportunity for our city. The illumination of the Biosphere, a true icon of our city, will enhance Montreal's night landscape by highlighting its great architectural qualities."

-France Chretien Desmarais, Chair, Society for the Celebrations of Montreal's 375th Anniversary

"The 150Alliance and 375MTL are great examples of how to make the most of 2017 to bring Canadians together and strengthen the connections people have to their communities. This milestone year has also helped unlock the collective engagement of our philanthropic network in communities in Quebec and across the country, which will extend well beyond Canada's big year."

-Ian Bird, President, Community Foundations of Canada

