       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Care & Fitness


Laser Derm & Wellness Centre announces a name change to Laser and Skin Care MedSpa

ID: 510597
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Ownership remains under Dr. Maureen Bakken who is also the Medical Director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa. The Clinic offers medical/surgical/cosmetic dermatology with special interest in anti-aging procedures.

The clinic offers a one of kind acne program in central Alberta with free treatments for those with Alberta Health Care.

Laser and Skin Care provides a full complement of lasers for aging, pigmentation, hair and fat reduction.

The MedSpa is an affiliate of HLCC USA-Hair Loss Clinics providing treatments for hair loss and scalp problems.

Contacts:
Laser and Skin Care MedSpa Red Deer Ltd.
403-347-8050



Keywords (optional):

laser-and-skin-care-medspa-red-deer-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/02/2016 - 18:43
Language: English
News-ID 510597
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Laser and Skin Care MedSpa Red Deer Ltd.
Stadt: RED DEER, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Care & Fitness




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.601
Registriert Heute: 30
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 252


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z