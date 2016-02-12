Laser Derm & Wellness Centre announces a name change to Laser and Skin Care MedSpa
(firmenpresse) - RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Ownership remains under Dr. Maureen Bakken who is also the Medical Director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa. The Clinic offers medical/surgical/cosmetic dermatology with special interest in anti-aging procedures.
The clinic offers a one of kind acne program in central Alberta with free treatments for those with Alberta Health Care.
Laser and Skin Care provides a full complement of lasers for aging, pigmentation, hair and fat reduction.
The MedSpa is an affiliate of HLCC USA-Hair Loss Clinics providing treatments for hair loss and scalp problems.
Contacts: Laser and Skin Care MedSpa Red Deer Ltd. 403-347-8050
