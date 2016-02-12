See What a Pop-Up Holiday Hotel Looks Like at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington, DC/Downtown

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- In some ways, the holidays are like a foreign language, revealing their charm to those who are fluent in their terminology and customs. And when it comes to fluency, few can rival the Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington, DC/Downtown, which is launching a first-of-its-kind Pop-Up Holiday Hotel for the ultimate in immersion experiences.

The season's magic and mayhem begin on December 17, 2016, when the Pop-Up Holiday Hotel will host a Tacky Sweater Contest. After the judges review appliqued reindeer, snowmen made of pom-poms and whatever else contestants bring to the table, this will award the winner a certificate for one complimentary night's stay to use at a later date.

Following the contest, guests can cozy up in the lobby with complimentary milk, cookies and hot cocoa to watch holiday movies, which will play continuously. Unique among downtown hotels in Washington, D.C., this property boasts a lobby experience with intimate seating areas, contemporary styling and an uplifting color palette so visitors can watch every last happy ending.

On December 18, Santa Claus will make a special stop at this so that he can dig into a hot breakfast with everyone between 8 and 10 a.m. In between waffles and eggs, kids can make their case for presents, and parents can snap a social media-worthy photo to mark the experience.

Even when Santa departs, however, the fun isn't over. Santa will leave behind special gifts for the children, which they'll receive when they leave the hotel.

Reserve the cheeriest hotel deal in Washington, D.C. today! Advance booking of at least seven days is required, and availability is limited. And with rates at just $109 per night, popping in at the Pop-Up Hotel just might be the best present you receive all year.

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington, DC/Downtown welcomes visitors to the nation's capital with contemporary style, practical amenities and an enviable address. Visitors enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi and daily breakfasts to fuel productivity, while guest rooms and suites encourage relaxation via flat-screen televisions, well-lit workspaces and plug-in technology. Guests can stay active in the fitness center or by walking to a wide range of nearby attractions. Both the White House and National Mall are within walking distance of the hotel, while the Metro puts the rest of The District's countless attractions easily within reach. Plus guests in town on business will find themselves just steps away from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. At the end of the day, visitors can unwind over dinner and drinks at The Irish Channel, the hotel's savory pub.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington, DC/Downtown



500 H Street NW

Washington, District of Columbia 20001

1-202-289-5959





