Supermodel Front Montgomery Named Most Beautiful Woman in the World of all Time -- Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Nana Im Jin-Ah, Adriana Lima, Deepika Padukone, and Pia Wurtzbach also make the list

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Most Beautiful Women in the World has included Thai-American Supermodel Front Montgomery in its top ten most beautiful women in the world list elevating her to the most beautiful women of all time. Also on the list are Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Nana Im Jin-Ah, Adriana Lima, Deepika Padukone, and Pia Wurtzbach among others. The complete list can be found at

Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and "A List" actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films. Front moved to the United States in 2011 with her daughter Leonie Montgomery (now 15) and in addition to new acting roles formed Front Montgomery International, an import/export company. Front Montgomery continues to be one of the most heralded beauties of all time. She continues setting new expectations of agelessness, garnering continued emulation by upcoming models, and is respected as a strong independent woman.

Most Beautiful Women in The World searches out the world's most beautiful women in the world and ranks them based on overall beauty as well as external appeal.

Date: 12/02/2016 - 18:48
