Cypress Development Announces Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 02, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development

Corp. (TSX-V:CYP) (OTCBB:CYDVF) (Frankfurt:C1Z1) ("Cypress" or the "Company")

announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units at a price

of $0.10 per unit ("Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit

will consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase

warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an

additional common share for a period of three years at a price of $0.125 per

share from the closing date of the private placement.



A finder's fee of 7% in cash and 7% in non-transferable warrants ("Finder's

Warrant") may be paid in connection with part of this private placement. Each

Finder's Warrant will entitle the finder to purchase a common share of Cypress

at a price of $0.125 per share for a period of three years from the closing date

of the private placement.



The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of this private placement to

continue to advance its lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada and for

general working purposes.



Cypress Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada location map:

http://www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com/i/maps/CYP-Clayton-topo-satalite-small.jpg



About Cypress Development Corp.:



Cypress development Corp is a publicly traded lithium and zinc exploration

company that continues to acquire and develop potentially viable mineral

projects in the State of Nevada, U.S.A.



Cypress is very active in Clayton Valley, Nevada with its team committed to

systematically exploring its properties for both a lithium-brine resource and

expanding exploration relating to the potential for lithium that exists within

the recently discovered non-hectorite "claystones", that has seen recent high



lithium assays recovered from these same "claystones".



Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 27.9 million shares issued and

outstanding.



To find out more about Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V:CYP), visit our website

at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com.



CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.



"Don Huston"



DONALD C. HUSTON

President



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.



For further information contact Donald C. Huston or:

Don Myers

Director

Cypress Development Corp.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cypressdevelopmentcorp.com









