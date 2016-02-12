THERMADOR GROUPE: Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of all his shares in company DOMAC

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Thermador Groupe has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mr Le Ponner for

the acquisition of all his shares in company Domac located in Vierzon.

Company DOMAC sells generators, air compressors and welding units to French DIY

outlets and hypermarkets. Apart extending our referencing into this wider

customer base, this acquisition will allow us to broaden and change the product

range, brands and services, and also meet customers' expectations who today

prefer to work with long-term, well-organised suppliers.

Domac reported turnover close to ?7m in 2015.



