       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


THERMADOR GROUPE: Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of all his shares in company DOMAC

ID: 510603
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Thermador Groupe has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mr Le Ponner for
the acquisition of all his shares in company Domac located in Vierzon.
Company DOMAC sells generators, air compressors and welding units to French DIY
outlets and hypermarkets.  Apart extending our referencing into this wider
customer base, this acquisition will allow us to broaden and change the product
range, brands and services, and also meet customers' expectations who today
prefer to work with long-term, well-organised suppliers.
Domac reported turnover close to ?7m in 2015.

thg-2122016:
http://hugin.info/143595/R/2061436/773072.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: THERMADOR GROUPE via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.thermador-groupe.fr



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/02/2016 - 17:35
Language: English
News-ID 510603
Character count: 1102
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: THERMADOR GROUPE
Stadt: Saint Quentin Fallavier Cedex


Number of hits: 53

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.601
Registriert Heute: 30
Registriert Gestern: 16
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 254


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z