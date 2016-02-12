VALLOUREC : Vallourec controls 99.03% of Tianda Oil Pipe's equity

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 2 December 2016 - Vallourec, world leader in

premium tubular solutions, today announces the success of the mandatory and

unconditional cash bid launched on 4 November 2016 for the minority interests of

Tianda Oil Pipe (TOP). On 14 November 2016, Vallourec announced it held 70.07%

of TOP's equity following the acquisition of a 50.61% controlling stake, it

being specified that Vallourec held 19.46% of TOP's equity since 2011.



Vallourec now holds 99.03% of TOP's equity and will create a new and highly

competitive production hub in China to supply a wider range of solutions

combining VAM(®) connections and Tianda's very competitive tubes to the domestic

and export markets.











About Vallourec



Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets

and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh

environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects,

and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and

cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20

countries, its 20,000 dedicated and passionate people work hand-in-hand with

their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe,

competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.



Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible

for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following

indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.



In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American



Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY).

Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



vallourec.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)Vallourec







For further information, please contact:



Investor relations Press relations

Etienne Bertrand Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 35 58 Tel: +33 (0)1

41 03 77 50 / +33 (0)6 45 45 19 67

etienne.bertrand(at)vallourec.com

heloise.rothenbuhler(at)vallourec.com



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires(at)vallourec.com







