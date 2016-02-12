VALLOUREC : Vallourec controls 99.03% of Tianda Oil Pipe's equity

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vallourec controls 99.03% of Tianda Oil Pipe's equity
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 2 December 2016 - Vallourec, world leader in
premium tubular solutions, today announces the success of the mandatory and
unconditional cash bid launched on 4 November 2016 for the minority interests of
Tianda Oil Pipe (TOP). On 14 November 2016, Vallourec announced it held 70.07%
of TOP's equity following the acquisition of a 50.61% controlling stake, it
being specified that Vallourec held 19.46% of TOP's equity since 2011.
Vallourec now holds 99.03% of TOP's equity and will create a new and highly
competitive production hub in China to supply a wider range of solutions
combining VAM(®) connections and Tianda's very competitive tubes to the domestic
and export markets.
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets
and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh
environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects,
and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and
cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20
countries, its 20,000 dedicated and passionate people work hand-in-hand with
their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe,
competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible
for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following
indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American
Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY).
Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
