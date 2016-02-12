RUBIS SELLS MULTIGAS TO GAZECHIM

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
December 1, 2016
Following a strategic review of its asset portfolio, Rubis has decided to
dispose of Multigas, distributor of ammonia, special gases and LPG, with
operations based in Domdidier, Switzerland.
The European sector consolidation, as expected at the time of the acquisition,
has not materialized, hence Rubis has finally decided to exit this sub segment
of activity although solid and profitable.
The purchaser is Gazechim Group through its French subsidiary involved in this
sector of activity and for which Multigas represents a potential significant
growth.
Upcoming events:
Q4 2016 revenue: February 9, 2017 (Market closing)
Press Contact Analysts Contact
PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS
Tel: +33 (0) 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595
Download:
http://hugin.info/143569/R/2061495/773114.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: RUBIS via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.rubis.fr
Date: 12/02/2016 - 17:45
Language: English
News-ID 510606
Character count: 1627
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: RUBIS
Stadt: PARIS
Number of hits: 43
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.601
|Registriert Heute:
|30
|Registriert Gestern:
|16
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|260
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.