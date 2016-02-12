       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
RUBIS SELLS MULTIGAS TO GAZECHIM

December 1, 2016



Following a strategic review of its asset portfolio, Rubis has decided to
dispose of Multigas, distributor of ammonia, special gases and LPG, with
operations based in Domdidier, Switzerland.
The European sector consolidation, as expected at the time of the acquisition,
has not materialized, hence Rubis has finally decided to exit this sub segment
of activity although solid and profitable.
The purchaser is Gazechim Group through its French subsidiary involved in this
sector of activity and for which Multigas represents a potential significant
growth.



Press Contact Analysts Contact

PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS

Tel: +33 (0) 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RUBIS via GlobeNewswire






Firma: RUBIS
Stadt: PARIS


