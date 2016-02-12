RUBIS SELLS MULTIGAS TO GAZECHIM

Following a strategic review of its asset portfolio, Rubis has decided to

dispose of Multigas, distributor of ammonia, special gases and LPG, with

operations based in Domdidier, Switzerland.

The European sector consolidation, as expected at the time of the acquisition,

has not materialized, hence Rubis has finally decided to exit this sub segment

of activity although solid and profitable.

The purchaser is Gazechim Group through its French subsidiary involved in this

sector of activity and for which Multigas represents a potential significant

growth.







