KBC Group: Publication of a transparency notification

Brussels, 2 December 2016, 18 h



Publication of a transparency notification received by KBC Group NV



(art. 14, 1(st) section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of

significant participations)







Summary of the notification



KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification dated 23 November 2016,

which states that FMR LLC (Fidelity), as a result of a net purchase of shares,

now has 3,02% of the voting rights in KBC Group NV and as a consequence crossed

the reporting threshold of 3%.



Content of the notification



The notification contains following information:

* Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or

voting rights

* Notification by: FMR LLC (Fidelity)

* Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1

* Date on which the threshold is crossed: 18 November 2016

* Threshold that is crossed: 3%

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the

total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any

multiple thereof also apply)

* Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 087 058

* Notified details: see annex 1

* Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively

held:

"The holdings attributable to FMR LLC arise from holdings of various

undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FMR Co, Inc,

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, FMR INVESTMENT

MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED, FIDELITY MANAGEMENT TRUST COMPANY and FIAM LLC,

each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR

LLC. These undertakings for collective investment have granted FMR LLC



discretionary power to vote the securities in accordance with the FMR LLC

board proxy voting policy. FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking."

* The relevant notification is available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations >

Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.





Annex 1:



+----------------+-------------+-----------------------------------------------+

| A. Stemrechten |Vorige | Na de transactie |

|Voting rights |notificatie | After the transaction |

| |(aantal | |

| |stemrechten) | |

| |Previous | |

| |notification | |

| |(number of | |

| |voting | |

| |rights) | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------------------+-----------------------+

| | |Aantal stemrechten |% van stemrechten |

| | |Number of voting rights|% of voting rights |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

| | |Gelinked |Niet |Gelinked |Niet |

| | |aan |gelinked |aan |gelinked |

| | |effecten |aan |effecten |aan |

| | |Linked to |effecten |Linked to |effecten |

| | |securities |Not linked |securities |Not linked |

| | | |to | |to |

| | | |securities | |securities |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|FMR LLC | 12 312 076 | 0 | - | 0,00% | - |

| | | | | | |

| | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|FMR Co., Inc. | | 9 043 731 | - | 2,16% | - |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|Fidelity | | 880 815 | - | 0,21% | - |

|Institutional | | | | | |

|Asset Management| | | | | |

|Trust Company | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|FIAM LLC | | 926 232 | - | 0,22% | - |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|FMR INVESTMENT | | 1 761 413 | - | 0,42% | - |

|MANAGEMENT (UK) | | | | | |

|LIMITED | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|FIDELITY | | 16 652 | - | 0,00% | - |

|MANAGEMENT TRUST| | | | | |

|COMPANY | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+

|Totaal | 12 312 076 |12 628 843 | - | 3,02% | - |

|Total | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-----------+-----------+-----------+-----------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+----+

|B) Equivalente financiële instru-menten (equivalent financial |Geen|

|instruments) |None|

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+----+





















