The North West Company Inc. Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- The North West Company Inc. ("North West") (TSX: NWC) will host a conference call for its third quarter results on December 13, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time). To access the call, please dial 416-340-2217 or 866-696-5910 with a pass code of 2023473. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 2947090 on or before December 20, 2016.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 230 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company and Cost-U-Less and has annualized sales of approximately CAD $1.8 billion.

Contacts:
Paulina Hiebert
Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary
The North West Company Inc.
(204) 934-1756



Date: 12/02/2016 - 19:48
