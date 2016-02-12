DIAGNOS Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - BROSSARD, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- (TSX VENTURE: ADK) - Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or "the Company") a leader in the use of artificial intelligence and advanced knowledge extraction techniques is pleased to announce a grant of 500,000 stock options to one of its directors.

Stock options vest at 33.33% per year, commencing with the first anniversary of the grant. The exercise price of these options has been established at $0.09 per share. The expiry date to which these options can be exercised has been fixed to December 2, 2021.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated in lawful money of Canada.

About Diagnos

Founded in 1998, DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation with a mission to commercialize technologies combining contextual imaging and traditional data mining thereby improving decision making processes. DIAGNOS offers products, services, and solutions to clients in healthcare and natural resources.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

