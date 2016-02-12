Hampton Financial Corporation: New Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Hampton Financial Corporation (TSX VENTURE: HFC) is pleased to announce that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 30, 2016 shareholders elected two new directors, Dr. Steven Small and William E. (Bill) Thomson, who join the board together with the incumbent directors. Shareholders approved, without amendment, all matters placed before them at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 30, 2016.

Dr. Small has decades of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and founder/co-founder of several public and private companies across many sectors. Dr. Small was an initial investor and co-founder of Element Financial Corp. and served as Executive Vice Chairman until April 2015. He retired from Element Financial in May of 2015 to lead Dealnet Capital Corp. as Executive Chairman. He is currently a founding Director of INFOR Acquisition Corp and Axsium Group, an international business management consulting group. He was also co-founder, seed capital investor and Director of Newcourt Credit Group which was sold to CIT in 2000 and of Knightsbridge Human Capital Solutions, which became Canada's largest vertically integrated HR Consulting firm before being sold in March 2015. Dr. Small earned his DDS and BScD degrees at the University of Toronto and practiced as a Certified Anaesthesiologist for many years. Dr. Small earned his ICD.D professional independent director designation at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Business.

Bill Thomson is the Managing Partner of Mercana Growth Partners a merchant banking business focussed on providing strategic advice, operational experience and financial acumen to develop and execute business plans and attract capital to enable entrepreneurial businesses to succeed. Mr. Thomson has 35 years' experience in completing business turnarounds, sourcing private equity for emerging growth companies and management consulting.

"We are very pleased that Dr. Small and Bill Thomson have joined the board which will benefit from their extensive experience and skillsets." says Peter Deeb, Chairman and CEO of Hampton Financial Corporation.

Hampton Financial Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares of Hampton Financial Corporation are listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'HFC'.

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

