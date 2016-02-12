Giant Tiger Stores Limited Provides Valuable Contribution to Citizen Advocacy Ottawa

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Giant Tiger has announced it will allocate a generous $25,000 to Citizen Advocacy Ottawa to support their Everyday Champions, Walking in My Shoes and Children's Sibling Group programs in 2017.

"We are honoured to be supporting such an important organization," says Julia Knox, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Customer Experience. "We know that Giant Tiger's contribution will help enrich the great work being done by Citizen Advocacy Ottawa and throughout our community." As a proud Canadian retailer, Giant Tiger donates over $2 million annually to community charities and associations throughout Canada.

Citizen Advocacy Ottawa, founded in 1974, is one of the few agencies supporting people of all ages across the disability spectrum. The group recognizes the resilience of individuals with disabilities and their families as they struggle for access to support and services.

"Each year on December 3rd, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities reminds us of the challenges those with a disability face every day," says Brian Tardiff, Executive Director. "With the wonderful community support we receive, such as the generous donation from Giant Tiger, we are working towards creating a community that welcomes and values the participation and contributions of all citizens, including those living with disabilities."

Citizen Advocacy Ottawa is a strong community leader and Giant Tiger Stores Limited is honoured to be a long-time sponsor of their inclusive programming.

About Citizen AdvocacyCitizen Advocacy Ottawa is a small but powerful registered charity and is one of the few organizations that supports people of all ages across disabilities spectrum and their families - those living with physical, developmental, intellectual, mental health, age-related and multiple diagnoses challenges.

About Giant TigerGiant Tiger is the leading Canadian owned family discount store, committed to providing on trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 220 locations across Canada and employs over 8,000 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com! All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #foryouforless

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all Giant Tiger news:Like us on Facebook: Follow us on Instagram: Follow us on Twitter: Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

Contacts:



For media inquiries contact:

Alison Scarlett

Manager, Brand Communications





More information:

http://www.gianttiger.com/



PressRelease by

Giant Tiger Stores Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 21:04

Language: English

News-ID 510617

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Giant Tiger Stores Limited

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease