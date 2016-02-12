PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.28 per Share

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) declares first fiscal quarter 2017 distribution of $0.28 per share, payable on January 3, 2017 to stockholders of record as of December 22, 2016. Distributions are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Aviv Efrat

PennantPark Investment Corporation

(212) 905-1000





