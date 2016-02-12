Citadel Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX: CTF.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 2,055,864 million units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $4.2129.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 15.1% (i.e. for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 151 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or visit our website at .

Contacts:

Artemis Investment Management

Investor Relations

(647) 477 4885

PressRelease by

Citadel Income Fund

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 21:30

Language: English

News-ID 510621

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Citadel Income Fund

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease