Brookfield Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares

(firmenpresse) - BROOKFIELD, NEWS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A)(NYSE: BAM)(EURONEXT: BAMA) ("Brookfield") today announced the quarterly dividend on its floating rate Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 25 (the "Series 25 Shares").

The dividend is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.30% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017 dividend period will be 0.69263% (2.809% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be C$0.1731575 per share, payable on March 31, 2017.

The Series 25 Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "BAM.PR.S".

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Contacts:
Media:
Claire Holland
Communications and Media
(416) 369-8236


Investors:
Linda Northwood
Investor Relations
(416) 359-8647



More information:
http://www.brookfield.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 21:30
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
Stadt: BROOKFIELD, NEWS


