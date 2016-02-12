       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

ID: 510623
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Energy Income Fund (TSX: ENI.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 426,360 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $2.5877.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 14.1% (i.e. for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 141 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor or visit our website at .

Contacts:
Artemis Investment Management
Investor Relations
(647) 477 4885



Keywords (optional):

energy-income-fund,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/02/2016 - 21:30
Language: English
News-ID 510623
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Energy Income Fund
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 63

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.606
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 35
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 176


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z