Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details
(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Energy Income Fund (TSX: ENI.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 426,360 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $2.5877.
The pro-rata redemption rate will be 14.1% (i.e. for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 141 units will be redeemed).
