Dundee Corporation Announces the Sale of the Assets of Its Capital Markets Business to New Employee-Owned Entity

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Company" or "Dundee") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of the assets of its capital markets business to a new employee-owned partnership.

"The transfer of our capital markets business completes a process we began more than a year ago," said David Goodman, President and CEO, Dundee Corporation. "We believe this new enterprise is well-positioned to succeed as a stand-alone entity."

The new entity will operate as Dundee Capital Partners ("DCP") with a name change and full re-branding expected to be announced in early 2017.

"I am extremely pleased to be working with a group of seasoned executives and professionals with a track record of success and accomplishment in the Canadian capital markets," said Mark Attanasio, Chief Executive Officer of DCP. "On behalf of my partners, we are excited for the chance to leverage our entrepreneurial culture to build a leading independent Canadian firm, focused on meeting the needs of a diverse client base."

Dundee will continue to maintain an interest in DCP through the form of subordinated debt.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

