Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Officer and Confirms Monthly Dividend for December

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal") (TSX: CJ) is pleased to announce that Dale Orton, P. Eng. will join its management team in a Vice President capacity effective December 1, 2016. Mr. Orton has in excess of 20 years of experience in numerous aspects of the oil and gas industry focusing on reservoir exploitation, business development, and operations, within both large and junior public oil and gas companies. Mr. Orton can be reached at or (403) 218-9325.

December Dividend

Cardinal confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on January 16, 2017 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of December 28, 2016. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in either cash or common shares at the election of the shareholder. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in all season access areas in Alberta.

Contacts:

