Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/02/16 -- On December 1, 2016 the Board of Directors of Wilton Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE: WIL), granted 100,000 stock options ("Options") to an officer of the Corporation to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares"). The Corporation has increased the grant of Options from the previously announced 100,000 Options to 150,000 Options. The Options vest on the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.63 per Share, and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. Each grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Wilton Resources Inc.

Richard Anderson

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 619 6609

Wilton Resources Inc.

