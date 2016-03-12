Custom Gift Coffee Mug Slogan Design Cold Weather Hoodies Store Launched

An online clothing and gifts store has launched a set of new permanent promotions to help give shoppers the best deal on their purchases. The deals are available on all items, including t-shirts and hoodies, coffee mugs and phone covers.

(firmenpresse) - RadGearShop, the clothing and gifts online store, has launched two new permanent promotions offering money off a range of their most popular items. While the best deals they offer are reserved for loyal followers, they wanted to provide evergreen deals that anyone can use to help ensure customers can go away happy.



More information can be found on the company website at: https://radgearshop.com/pages/promotions.



The new deals are scalable, which means that customers looking for a discount on any order can use one of the codes to save money when they shop, but if they want to spend over a certain amount then they can get larger sums of money off their purchases.



RadGearShop offers a wide range of different products and breaks them down into six key categories, so shoppers can quickly and efficiently find what they're looking for. The first of these categories is shirts and hoodies, with coffee mugs, necklaces, phone cases, pillows and tote bags also available.



In addition to this, the most popular items are featured on the homepage so customers can browse through them with ease. Below these featured items, newly added options are available, helping shoppers to stay on top of recent additions and trends.



A wide selection of choices is available in the shirts and hoodies category, with specially designed t-shirts, tank tops, and cold weather clothing available to choose from. Clicking on each item reveals more details about it, so customers can be fully informed before making a buying decision.



The coffee mug category is another popular choice, with comedic slogans and intricate designs available across numerous different styles. Within the tote bags section, shoppers can also find stylish modern designs on dark and light bags that can be worn with any outfit.



Interested parties with questions and concerns over any aspect of their order scan check the detailed FAQs page, where numerous topics are covered, or get in touch using the contact details provided on site.





