Calgary SEO Internet Marketing Mobile Optimization Companies Services Launched

Calgary SEO Solutions, a Calgary SEO online marketing company, launched a comprehensive range of SEO services for business located in and around Calgary. These services include keyword research, website analysis, social media marketing, and mobile optimization. Free website audit is available to interested parties.

More information is available at http://calgaryseosolutions.com.



Online marketing has recently become crucial for all businesses, regardless of niche and target clients. Recent studies show that up to 90% of all clients use online reviews or Google searches before making a purchase, thus making online visibility key to business success.



Google traffic is extremely important, being one of the most important sources of online visibility. Roughly two thirds of all Google traffic for a specific keyword go to the top three search results, making high ranking a priority for all online businesses.



As more and more people use mobile devices to look for local businesses, mobile optimization is crucial, too. Non-responsive websites are penalized by Google, thereby making it difficult for the respective businesses to reach mobile users. With mobile recently surpassing desktop searches, the stakes are enormous.



Finally, social media opened a large market for online businesses throughout the world. As giants like Twitter or Facebook reach more and more people everyday, online businesses spend increasingly significant amounts of money on social media marketing.



The most important challenge business owners face is finding a SEO agency that provides a complete range of SEO and online marketing services. Working with two agencies might turn out to be unproductive, as conflicting results might appear.



Calgary SEO Solutions aims to provide Calgary businesses with complete SEO services, including keyword research, internet marketing, mobile optimization and social media marketing.



The companyÂÂs SEO services begin with thorough website analysis, local (Calgary) and global keyword research and directory optimization, followed by social media marketing and mobile optimization. Web design services are also available to interested businesses, SEO and internet marketing work included.





The company currently offers internet businesses a free site audit, available at http://www.calgaryseosolutions.com/free-site-audit



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





http://www.calgaryseosolutions.com



Calgary SEO Solutions

http://www.calgaryseosolutions.com

Date: 12/03/2016

Calgary SEO Solutions

Calgary

403-875-3376



02/12/2016



Comments on this PressRelease