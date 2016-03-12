Best Hotel in Shreveport LA  Committed To Offer World Class Hotel Service to its Visitors

Comfort Inn is one of the best hotels near Century Link Shreveport LA that offers very reasonable price for its nice, large and comfortable hotel rooms that you will find nowhere else in this city.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release



Hotel in Shreveport LA, 3nd December, 2016: If you are planning for an amazing vacation in Shreveport Louisiana, then there is a lot of mesmerizing local attractions are available that can offer you a nice travel experience. On the other hand, the Shreveport Louisiana hotels are there to help visitors to enjoy a vacation conveniently.



If you are searching for an affordable hotel in Shreveport LA then Comfort Inn is the perfect hotel for you. This is one of the best hotels near Century Link Shreveport LA that offers very reasonable price for its nice, large and comfortable hotel rooms that you will find nowhere else at this price in this city.



On the other hand, if you are looking for hotels near Louisiana State Fairgrounds for your travel convenience then also Comfort Inn makes the perfect hotel. You can visit all the popular tourist attractions of the city including Margaritaville Resort Casino, R. W. Norton Art Gallery, Louisiana Boardwalk and a lot more.



Being located at the center of the city you can reach any destination very easily and quickly from the hotel. Apart from these, you will also enjoy the comfortable stay in the Shreveport Regional Airport near hotel. It offers a lot of modern and significant amenities that will make your stay much comfortable and convenient.



The major amenities include Free Internet, Free Hot Breakfast, Microwave, Refrigerator, Outdoor Pool, Guest laundry and many others. At an affordable price you will find this hotel a great accommodation for you.



Comfort Inn is also one of the best hotels near Bossier City LA, and it makes a great accommodation for businessmen too. If you want to know more, visit: http://www.dodbusopps.com/149237/23.htm



About Company: Comfort Inn is one of the stunning hotels near Louisiana State Fairgrounds that offers a very affordable, comfortable and convenient stay to the visitors of Shreveport LA.



Contact Details:



Comfort Inn, Shreveport, LA

9420 Healthpliex Dr.,

Shreveport, Louisiana 71106, US

Phone: +1 (318) 688-2812

Fax: +1 (318) 603-0215







More information:

http://www.dodbusopps.com/149237/23.htm



PressRelease by

Best Hotel in Shreveport LA  Committed To Offer World Class Hotel Service to its Visitors

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/03/2016 - 06:41

Language: English

News-ID 510647

Character count: 2424

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Best Hotel in Shreveport LA  Committed To Offer World Class Hotel Service to its Visitors



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease