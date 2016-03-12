Dr. Keith Kramer opens SENARA HEALTH & HEALING CENTER

The Senara Health and Healing Center, a new, full-service chiropractic clinic, spa facility, medical weight loss center, and nutritional counseling facility equipped to assess, address, and collaborate with any patient discomfort or desire for health improvement, this week proudly opened their clinic doors.
Borne from a passion for making critical medical oversight for back, weight, and skin concerns more easily accessible and affordable to the everyday family, the Senara Health and Healing Center has dozens of various service capabilities to pinpoint and remediate any chiropractic or medical weight loss challenge.
ÂÂThough this is a high-functioning and reputable chiropractic facility, thatÂÂs not all we tackle at Senara ÂÂ from health coaching, to physical therapy, and everything in-between, weÂÂre ready to service our patients with a total-body makeover,ÂÂ said Dr. Keith Kramer. ÂÂWhether itÂÂs back pain, or a desire to get oneÂÂs weight management under control, we have expertly trained and experienced medical personnel to make it happen.ÂÂ
SenaraÂÂs chiropractic services include advanced chiropractic therapies, headaches and migraines management, thoracic pain, lumbar and sciatic pain, prenatal chiropractic care, massage therapy, physical therapy, acupuncture, corporate wellness programs, and the list goes on. Additionally, the clinic runs chiropractic specials weekly, and provides online forms so first-time guests can minimize their visit time.
Dr. Keith Kramer, the mastermind behind the launch, serves as a full-time chiropractor at the clinic.
ÂÂThis is all about making the residents of Peoria, IllinoisÂÂ lives a whole lot easier and more physically comfortable,ÂÂ said Dr. Kramer. ÂÂSpread the word on the opening of our new, fully-functioning clinic, and head on over to our website today to learn more about our expansive service options and selections.ÂÂ
For more information, or to peruse their online Shoppe with supplements, gift cards, and more, visit: https://experiencesenara.com/chiropractic/.
