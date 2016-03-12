Airwheel R5 Smart electric aided bicycle Makes City Travels Smooth and Enjoyable

Modern metropolitan is the desired place of many people, which is full of high technology, skyscrapers and wide roads.
(firmenpresse) - Some people complain that the happiness index in big city is declining with each passing day. Although the job opportunities, economical level, infrastructures, social welfare and medical level are much better than countryside, the pressure from life and work, the crowded travel and quick life pace are really troubles for city people. Now, there is a savior for city people and its name is Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle. Basically, it solves the travels in daily life. What is more, it is also a good exercise equipment and excellent tool of going out on Saturday and Sunday. In short, Airwheel R5 electric power bicycle makes city life relaxing and enjoyable. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904
In the early morning on workdays, people neither need to drive private car and to fight against traffic jam nor cram themselves into public bus or subway. Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle is the best commute transport. The thin figure is able to pass through narrow corridors and thus it can easily weave among crowded passersby and automobiles. Traffic jam wont stop it anymore. In order to maintain physical strength, people can select electric riding mode and riding becomes effortless. Meanwhile, the journey after work will be smooth, too. Here is a small tip. It must be a great idea if people make use the journey after work to take exercise. They just need to adjust the gear to exercising riding mode. Then, the power of Airwheel R5 electric assist bicycle comes from physical strength.
Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en
Besides commute, Airwheel R5 Smart E Bike is able to cover many other travels in daily life. Then, it saves people much more valuable time from daily travels, which can be used for something meaningful. The fast development in public transportation system shortens the distance among different countries. However, Airwheel R5 city electric bike just makes city smaller and smoother. It is helpful to improve city development.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net
More information:
http://www.airwheel.net
Date: 12/03/2016 - 07:16
Language: English
News-ID 510649
Character count: 2439
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 83
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.624
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|170
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.