Hotel in Grand Forks ND  Enjoy an Excellent Trip To North Dakota Affordably & Conveniently

Hotels in Grand Forks ND, 3rd December, 2016: Are you making plans to visit Grand Forks North Dakota with your family or friends? This is a very beautiful city comprises of many thrilling and adventures locations that will captivate your eyes. However, to explore all the popular locations of this city you will need a good quality hotel in Grand Forks ND which is located in a proper location of this city, and also offers quality service.
If you want to visit North Dakota conveniently, choosing hotels near Ralph Engelstad Arena is the best idea. If you are looking for an affordable hotel, you can choose Travelodge which is an excellent hotel in Grand Forks North Dakota situated at a major location of the city. In this hotel you cannot only stay comfortably but also you can explore the tourist attractions conveniently.
This Grand Forks North Dakota hotel gives you access to the popular locations of the city including the University of North Dakota, Columbia Mall, Kings Walk Golf Course, Red River Valley and a lot more. Travelodge Grand Forks ND Motel also offers excellent amenities to provide visitors a very comfortable and luxurious stay.
You can start your day with free continental breakfast and reading free newspaper; you will get access to free internet, computer, fitness center, swimming etc. There are many more facilities are available including free outdoor parking, pet access, business center, outdoor pool and many more.
So, if you are planning your trip in this city you should choose Travelodge Grand Forks Hotel near University of ND to enjoy your trip mostly. For more details, visit: http://www.dodbusopps.com/143471/23.htm
About Company: Travelodge is a great hotel in Grand Forks North Dakota that offers excellent stay to its guests by offering nice amenities, service facilities and affordable cost.
Contact Details:
Travelodge Grand Forks
Hotel near University of North Dakota
2100 South Washington St., Grand Forks,
North Dakota, 95387 United States
Tel: +1 (701) 772-8151
Fax: +1 (701) 772-1962
More information:
http://www.dodbusopps.com/143471/23.htm
