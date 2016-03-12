The Small Figure of Airwheel E3 Smart Electric Backpack Bicycle Contains Big Wisdom

The folded Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike can be easily put in a backpack. Dont look down upon such a little thing. It contains many new technological achievements and rich functions.

(firmenpresse) - If people place an order of Airwheel E3 backpack electric bike online, they must be surprised when they receive it. It is folded and packaged in a small box. As long as people unfold it, an exquisite and novel riding tool appears before people. In daily life, it will give people great help. What is more, such a little body contains big wisdom and the following is going to share with more people. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/802048954233851904



There are two rings in the body of Airwheel E3 electric folding bike, which are designed for multiple folding system. When people want to fold it, two wheels will be just embedded into them. The comfortable saddle is made from high-quality rubber and also adopts separated design. Whatever the figure of rider is, his or her hip buttocks will get even force as well as comfortable riding experience. Meanwhile, the saddle is also foldable, which is helpful to save storage space. On the front part of handlebars, it is LED headlight that ensures safe and clear night riding for people.



Besides, Airwheel E3 Smart E Bike is equipped with EBS brake system. This system has been through thousands of tests and is able to offer the best brake scheme. In other words, it will protect the riding safety of riders to the hilt. It also adopts customized high-performance wheel motor. Then, the electric power device, actuator and electric brake unit are fully integrated into the motor. The strong and stable driving force will be gained.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



What Airwheel E3 foldable e bike can do for people? In short, it is able to cover all of travels as long as people dont need to take too much luggage. Commute transport comes very first. It helps people avoid traffic jam and saves much time on road. It is also a great tool to take people enter into big nature and get fully relaxed. It makes everyone love life.





