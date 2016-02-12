ING reports outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise

ING Group notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority

and De Nederlandsche Bank regarding the information of the EU-wide Transparency

Exercise 2016 and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.



The outcome of the exercise related to ING Group can be found in the annexes on

the EBA website.



Background 2016 EU-wide Transparency Exercise



The Board of Supervisors of the EBA decided in its meeting of 20 April 2016 to

carry out a Transparency Exercise in 2016, which will be done onwards regularly

with annual frequency. It will be published at the same time as the Risk

Assessment Report (RAR). The annual transparency exercise will be based solely

on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and

appropriate level of information to market participants.



The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for

verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any

errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory

reporting channels.



Press enquiries Investor enquiries



Christoph Linke ING Group Investor Relations



+31 20 576 6415 +31 20 576 6396



Christoph.Linke(at)ing.com Investor.Relations(at)ing.com







ING PROFILE



ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering



banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING

Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING

Bank's 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to

customers in over 40 countries.



ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS),

Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).



Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by

the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group

shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the

Banks industry group.







IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION



Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING

Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of

EU Regulation No 596/ 2014.



Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts,

including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current

views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties

that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially

from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results,

performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due

to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in

particular economic conditions in ING's core markets, (2) changes in

performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3)

consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro, (4) potential

consequences of European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5)

changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of

liquidity such as interbank funding, as well as conditions in the credit

markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty

creditworthiness, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes

affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer

behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws

and regulations, (11) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory

authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions

and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future

availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry

forwards, (14) changes in credit ratings, (15) ING's ability to achieve

projected operational synergies and (16) the other risks and uncertainties

detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the

Risk Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including

press releases, which are available on www.ING.com. Any forward looking

statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are

made, and, ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-

looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other

reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other

jurisdiction.







ING reports outcome of EU-wide Transpaarncy Exercise:

http://hugin.info/130668/R/2061511/773256.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ING Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ing.com



PressRelease by

ING Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/02/2016 - 22:16

Language: English

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ING Group

Stadt: Amsterdam





