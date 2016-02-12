ING reports outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ING Group notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority
and De Nederlandsche Bank regarding the information of the EU-wide Transparency
Exercise 2016 and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.
The outcome of the exercise related to ING Group can be found in the annexes on
the EBA website.
Background 2016 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
The Board of Supervisors of the EBA decided in its meeting of 20 April 2016 to
carry out a Transparency Exercise in 2016, which will be done onwards regularly
with annual frequency. It will be published at the same time as the Risk
Assessment Report (RAR). The annual transparency exercise will be based solely
on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and
appropriate level of information to market participants.
The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for
verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any
errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory
reporting channels.
Note for editors
For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates
can be found in the Newsroom or via the (at)ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING
operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr.
Footage (B-roll) of ING is available via videobankonline.com, or can be
requested by emailing info(at)videobankonline.com. ING presentations are available
at SlideShare.
Press enquiries Investor enquiries
Christoph Linke ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 6415 +31 20 576 6396
Christoph.Linke(at)ing.com Investor.Relations(at)ing.com
ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering
banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING
Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING
Bank's 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to
customers in over 40 countries.
ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS),
Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).
Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by
the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group
shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the
Banks industry group.
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING
Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of
EU Regulation No 596/ 2014.
Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts,
including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations
and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current
views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially
from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results,
performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due
to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in
particular economic conditions in ING's core markets, (2) changes in
performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3)
consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro, (4) potential
consequences of European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5)
changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of
liquidity such as interbank funding, as well as conditions in the credit
markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty
creditworthiness, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes
affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer
behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws
and regulations, (11) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory
authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions
and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future
availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry
forwards, (14) changes in credit ratings, (15) ING's ability to achieve
projected operational synergies and (16) the other risks and uncertainties
detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the
Risk Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including
press releases, which are available on www.ING.com. Any forward looking
statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are
made, and, ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-
looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other
reason.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other
jurisdiction.
ING reports outcome of EU-wide Transpaarncy Exercise:
http://hugin.info/130668/R/2061511/773256.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ING Group via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ing.com
Date: 12/02/2016 - 22:16
Language: English
News-ID 510654
Character count: 6321
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ING Group
Stadt: Amsterdam
Number of hits: 58
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.624
|Registriert Heute:
|18
|Registriert Gestern:
|35
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|171
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.